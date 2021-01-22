The Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization is in the midst of hosting a virtual gala, and members of the community are invited to take part and help support local education.
“The annual gala is an event that the community looks forward to each year,” reads a statement from the PTO. “However, in light of recent public health and safety measures, the PTO is planning this event as an online auction only.”
This annual event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the 501(c)3 organization. The PTO’s goal is to “support the educational endeavors of Fountain Hills children and the hard-working staff of our district.”
Due to the community’s support at last year’s gala, the PTO was able to meet its initial fundraising goals and immediately awarded $5,000 to each of the three district principals the night of the event.
Moreover, each year PTO is able to purchase thousands of dollars in books, technology subscriptions, $200 to teachers for classroom supplies, funding for the elementary school librarian, new fitness instruction and playground equipment, hand sanitizing stations, enrichment programs for teachers and students, robotics and STEAM equipment, and staff appreciation luncheons.
This year, the PTO invites community members to visit ptoball.givesmart.com or text PTOBALL to 76278 to register for updates about the event and start viewing, bidding, donating and purchasing from a wide range of donated items.
Bidding will close at 9 p.m. March 6. Some of the auction items include weekend getaways, a professional website design, restaurant gift certificates as well as a comprehensive eye care package, mystery gift card pulls and raffle tickets.
“Be sure to check back often, as exciting and interesting items will be added weekly until the culmination of the event on Saturday, March 6,” reads the announcement. “There is something for everyone on the auction site and it is a wonderful way to support public education in Fountain Hills.”
Proceeds go directly to funding the PTO’s initiatives, which can be found on their website at fhusdpto.org/current-initiatives.
The PTO has arranged an “auction winnings” pick-up date of Sunday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Middle School, located at 15414 N. McDowell Rd.
To find out more, or for help registering, contact Jelaine Goldapper, FHUSD PTO Gala Chair, at 248-514-6314.