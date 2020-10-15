On Oct. 15, the Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will kick off its annual See’s Candies Fundraising Event.
Like their coin drive earlier this year the See’s Candies fundraiser will be online, meaning anyone in the Fountain Hills community or the rest of the country can place an order and help raise funds for the PTO.
All orders will be shipped directly to the customer at the provided address and orders over $65 come with free shipping. Orders will start shipping Nov. 16 but the last day to order candy is Dec. 1.
Visit fhusdpto.org beginning Oct. 15 to place an order. All proceeds benefit the PTO’s initiatives tosupport local students, which can also be found on their website.