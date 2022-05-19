The Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization held an appreciation breakfast for all its sponsors at FireRock Country Club on Friday, May 6. Michael Maroon-Silvertree Wealth Partners underwrote the event, and Dwight Johnson was the FireRock host.
In a statement from the PTO, organizers said they are thrilled to have so many businesses and individuals in the Fountain Hills community to collaborate with.
“There are many incentives and benefits for sponsors, and the PTO always welcomes more support for the students that attend Fountain Hills Unified School District schools,” the release states.
To learn more about sponsorship opportunities, contact PTO President Jelaine Goldapper at 248-514-6314 or visit fhusdpto.org/sponsorship.