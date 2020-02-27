This Saturday, Feb. 29, the Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO is holding its 17th annual PTO Gala to raise money for the school district.
The Gala will be held at the Fountain Hills Community Center from 6 to 10:30 p.m. The theme for this year’s party is “White and Green Leap Year Fling.”
Cocktails and hors d’oeuvres will be served along with a dinner and dessert buffet. Live music will also be provided by the Fountain Hills Saxophone quartet and the community band. DJ Greg Cardello will also be spinning.
Tickets cost $50 and are limited.
Those wishing to buy a ticket can go online to leapyear.givesmart.com. Drinks, raffle ticket and more can be purchased on the website.
For any questions email info@fhusdpto.org or call 248-514-6314.