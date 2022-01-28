The Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO’s next big fundraiser is almost here. The 19th annual Fundraising Gala will happen on Saturday, March 5, at the Fountain Hills Community Center from 5 to 10 p.m., and the PTO invites would be participants to come in person to the cocktail dinner and silent auction.
The Gala’s theme is “And the Beat Goes On,” and tickets are on sale now. The Fountain Hills PTO seeks to support all FHUSD staff and students in pre-k through 12th grade. Some recent PTO initiatives include the library expansion fund and ongoing technology subscription fees.
The success of the Gala depends on auction items, and the PTO asks that individuals or groups donate to the silent auction inventory. Items could be products or gift certificates that represent a local business/organization, and cash donations are also accepted and appreciated.
The Gala will have live music performances from the Fountain Hills Saxophone Quartet, Fountain Hills Community Band, Mike Pizzuto, Debbie Fisher, Marina Riggins and DJ/MC Birkett Entertainment.
As the Gala approaches, more details will become available on the PTO website and through PTO weekly newsletters. Auction items are already featured online at app.galabid.com/andthebeatgoeson/items.