Last call for anyone wishing to participate in the Fountain Hills Parent Teacher Organization MaskARADE Ball virtual auction to benefit local schools.
This online fundraiser ends at 9 p.m. this Saturday, March 6.
This annual event is the largest fundraiser of the year for the 501(c)3 organization. The goal of the PTO is to support the educational endeavors of children and the staff of the district. Because of the community’s support at last year’s gala, the PTO was able to meet their initial fundraising goals and immediately awarded $5,000 to each of the three district principals the night of the event.
Moreover, each year PTO is able to purchase thousands of dollars in books, technology subscriptions, $200 to teachers for classroom supplies, funding for the elementary school librarian, new fitness instruction and playground equipment, hand sanitizing stations, enrichment programs for teachers and students, robotics and STEAM equipment, and staff appreciation luncheons.
Visit ptoball.givesmart.com or text PTOBALL to 76278 to register for updates and start viewing, bidding, donating and purchasing from a wide range of donated items.
Bidding will close on March 6 at 9 p.m. Some of the auction items include weekend getaways, a professional website design, restaurant gift certificates as well as a comprehensive eye care package, mystery gift card pulls and raffle tickets.
Bidders are encouraged to check back often, as new items will be added weekly until the culmination of the auction. Proceeds go directly to funding the PTO’s initiatives, which can be found on their website at fhusdpto.org/current-initiatives.
The PTO has arranged an auction winnings pick-up date of Sunday, March 7, from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Middle School, located at 15414 N. McDowell Rd.
To find out more, or for help registering, contact Jelaine Goldapper, FHUSD PTO gala chair, at 248-514-6314.