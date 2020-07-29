Right now, the Fountain Hills Unified School District Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) would usually be ramping up to go into full fundraising mode to coincide with the start of the school year. However, with all the uncertainty surrounding the 2020-21 academic year, including the opening of schools itself, the PTO has adapted and gone digital to continue raising funds for the students and staff of the local district.
Traditionally the FHUSD PTO kicks off the school year with a coin drive. Last year they raised $3,400 from the drive and, this year, they hope to earn more through a digital event.
“Our generous sponsor, Michael J. Maroon, has given us the opportunity for the PTO’s highest match ever of $1,500 if we reach $2,000 in donations,” PTO President Shawn Uphoff said. “We know our greater Falcon community can do it.”
To donate to the coin drive visit fhusdpto.org/coin-drive.
Along with the coin drive the PTO will also be selling their popular discount card digitally this year. Cards include offers such as percentages off at local businesses.
“This is a wonderful way to support our schools while supporting the amazing local businesses of Fountain Hills,” Uphoff said. “For only $20, you will receive the PTO Discount Card that reflects all the businesses and the discounts the card offers on the back of the card.”
The PTO will begin selling the cards on Aug. 1 on their website, fhusdpto.org. The card is good for a full year and additional cards can be purchased for $10 each.
Despite these uncertain times the PTO is also still planning their flagship yearly event, the PTO Gala. Currently scheduled for March 6, 2021, the Gala, appropriately themed as a “MASKarade,” will be at the Fountain Hills Community Center.
The PTO is hoping for an in-person event but is also prepared to take things digital if necessary.