The Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO Coin Drive is in full swing through Aug. 14 and now there is a new way to donate coins to support the local school system.
Originally the coin drive was envisioned to only be virtual, but after receiving calls from the public, PTO president Shawn Uphoff is now making house calls to pick up actual coins from donors. To contact Uphoff for a pick0up, call or text 480-794-0872.
Additionally, the PTO will be collecting coins and selling their PTO Discount Cards during the Chromebook drive-through pick-up days for students on Aug. 7 and 10 at all three schools. Parents will be bringing students through during these times to pick up their assigned Chromebooks for online learning, but individuals are also invited to drop off coins for the fundraiser. McDowell Mountain Elementary School’s pick-up time will be from 3 to 5 p.m. on Aug.7 and 8 to 10 a.m. on Aug. 10. Fountain Hills High School’s pick-up times are 7 to 10 a.m. Aug. 7 and Aug. 10. Fountain Hills Middle School’s times have not yet been announced.
Finally, donations can still be made online at fhusdpto.org/coin-drive. One of the PTO’s sponsors, Michael J. Maroon, has also pledged the highest donation match in PTO history. If the PTO generates $2,000 from the coin drive, Maroon will match an additional $1,500.
“As of Sunday, Aug. 2, FHUSD PTO is at 43 percent of their goal and want to send a huge shoutout to the support we have already received during our first week,” Uphoff said. “Let's do this!”