Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski presented an updated mission statement for the 2023-24 school year to the FHUSD Governing Board on Wednesday, Aug. 2. The Board voted 5-0 to table the statement and send it back for further workshopping after being deemed “too wordy” by multiple Board members.

Jagodzinski and the district strategic planning team worked with stakeholders to create this statement: “As a District of Excellence, the opportunity is here, in a caring community, for students to achieve 21st Century skills and become the leaders of tomorrow.” The current mission statement is “We achieve and Celebrate Educational Excellence.”