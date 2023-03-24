The Presby Pickins’ flea market has become a popular monthly outdoor event, hosted by Fountain Hills Presbyterian Church and sporting the added bonus of supporting local youth. The last chance to experience the flea market will be Saturday, April 1, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and it will return next October.

“You never know what you’re going to find,” co-chair Shawn Uphoff said. “I love flea markets.”