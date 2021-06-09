“Design your future, live above the influence,” was the theme of the 7th annual Poster Contest open to Fountain Hills Middle School students in grades six through eight. This event was hosted by the local Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition and sponsored by the Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation.
The first-place entry for the eighth grade was created by Maddox Lagiglia, who also took first place in their age group the previous two years. Second place went to Mya James, with Maggie Schultz earning third and Sam Barnard earning honorable mention.
In the seventh-grade group, Estrella Becerra took home first-place honors. Second went to Isabella Pappas, with Regan Tower taking third and Matthew Wasielewski earning honorable mention.
Aaliyah Delgado took first place in the sixth grade, followed by Austin Jimenez in second, Mya Hinton in third and Logan Robinson with an honorable mention.
“The campaign continues to be inspired by what youth have shared about their lives and how they deal with the influences that shape their decisions,” explained event organizer, Dushawn John. “The goal is to help youth stand up to negative pressures. By being more aware of the influences around you, the better prepared you will be to face them; including the pressure to use addictive substances and alcohol.”