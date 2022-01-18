Students in Fountain Hills will have the chance to win cash and showcase their art at the annual Dark Sky Festival in March.
Students in grades K-12 can submit drawings or paintings illustrating this year’s themes, “The beauty of the night sky” or “Outer space.” Students can begin their work anytime, at home or as a school assignment, but can only enter one art piece in each category.
High school students can submit drawings, paintings, digital art, a festival advertising poster or photography. Grades K-8 can submit drawings and paintings size 8.5x11 to 22x28, in landscape orientation only. Festival advertising posters may be portrait or landscape format.
Complete guidelines may be obtained from art teachers at local schools. Homeschooled students can get more information frompeggy.yeargain@gmail.com or cindycarolcouture@hotmail.com. All artwork must be submitted with a signed parent permission entry form taped to the back. See school art teachers for entry forms or email Yeargain or Couture at the addresses above.
Grade level prize categories include K-3, 4-5, 6-8 and 9-12. The top 10 pieces from each grade level category will be on display online during the week leading up to the festival. First place winners in each category will receive $100, second place $50 and third place $25.
The deadline to submit artwork is February 24. The submissions will be picked up the day after the deadline at each Fountain Hills School office, or participants may contact Couture or Yeargain to drop them off.