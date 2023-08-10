Flock

PTO Co-President, Robin Bratcher (left), and new PTO member Sarah Rogers (right), spread school spirit with community member Michael Pameditis through the “Flock a Falcon” fundraiser.

After a long and hot summer, local kids have returned to classrooms and school activities. While it’s too early to have official student enrollment numbers within the first few days, there are early signs of positive growth, according to Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski.

Enrollment can be volatile during the first several days of the school year, but preliminary data has been encouraging. FHUSD had 1,223 students in its classrooms across all school sites on the first day of the 2023 school year. Last year, there were 1,205 students on campus on day one, according to Jagodzinski.