Three years ago, Fountain Hills Middle School (FHMS) became a pioneer in the district by implementing Positive Behaviors Interventions and Supports (PBIS). FHMS continues to trailblaze paths for PBIS to improve the daily lives of students and on Monday, Nov. 21, FHMS opened a new PBIS store.

The store was a culmination of efforts from several people and local organizations. The youngest contributors were members of Girl Scout Troop #4333, and they approached FHMS administration with a unique idea.