The Fountain Hills Middle School National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) inducted nine new members into its ranks before school last Thursday, April 27. NJHS advisor Patti Schultz led the ceremony and shared their accomplishments from this year with parents and staff present.

The middle school students were on sanitation duty at the high school’s home cross country invitational last fall, and they kept Fountain Park clean while over 100 different schools were in town for the race. They also hosted a food drive for the Extended Hands Food Bank last fall.