The Fountain Hills Middle School National Junior Honor Society (NJHS) inducted nine new members into its ranks before school last Thursday, April 27. NJHS advisor Patti Schultz led the ceremony and shared their accomplishments from this year with parents and staff present.
The middle school students were on sanitation duty at the high school’s home cross country invitational last fall, and they kept Fountain Park clean while over 100 different schools were in town for the race. They also hosted a food drive for the Extended Hands Food Bank last fall.
NHJS requires students to have 10 service hours before they can join, and the nine inductees had 175 combined service hours this year. Since high schoolers can’t join National Honor Society until sophomore year, Schultz encouraged the rising freshmen to help NHJS next year.
With the plan to consolidate in place, the high school students and middle school students will be closer and have more opportunities to work together. NHJS also works with their younger classmates, and they just did a “Ride to Read” event, where the middle schoolers went to the elementary school and read in small groups on Tuesday, May 2.
Schultz has plans for NJHS moving forward. She wants to do two major service projects, a campus beautification project, and a fundraising event next year. She also said the current students did a lot of leg work to put on a middle school dance, and she’s excited to see these dreams become reality. If you have any questions about NJHS, call the school at 480-664-5456 and direct a message for Schultz.