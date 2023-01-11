The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will host a business meeting tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Board members elect will be sworn into office, and then the new five members will elect officers for 2023.
Lillian Acker, Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle will be sworn in to start their four-year terms on the FHUSD Governing Board. Following the election of a Board president and vice president, the Board will hear information reports.
Falcons of the Month will continue to be honored, and the Board will hear reports from student government, Kiwanis and the Fountain Hills Coalition. The Coalition has prepared a presentation entitled, “CATCH My Breath,” which is an evidence-based youth nicotine vaping prevention program.
After a presentation from HyeTech, the Board will hear public comments and discuss the Board retreat. There are three possible dates under consideration for the retreat, Monday, Feb. 2; Wednesday, Feb. 15; and Thursday, Feb. 16.
The Board will end the meeting with three discussions, with one relating to consolidation. The Board will discuss renaming the preschool building, and they’ll discuss two trips to Europe to take place in 2024. One would be a trip to Scotland, England and France in March 2024, and the other high school trip would be to Germany in May 2024.
The next Board meeting will be a work study session on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 5:30 p.m. All Board meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center and are recorded and livestreamed on the FHUSD YouTube channel.