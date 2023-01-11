FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will host a business meeting tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6 p.m. Board members elect will be sworn into office, and then the new five members will elect officers for 2023.

Lillian Acker, Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle will be sworn in to start their four-year terms on the FHUSD Governing Board. Following the election of a Board president and vice president, the Board will hear information reports.