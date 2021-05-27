On May 12, Fountain Hills Middle School fourth grade students were treated to a special presentation by Debi Novotny, a local children’s author, educator and literacy guru.
During the program, children learned how to begin writing a book, the process of creative writing using the senses, and a bit about illustration as well.
This program was part of a new initiative by the Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and was partially sponsored by local business, Señor Taco. After the educational writing session, Novotny autographed and personalized copies of her book for each student, “Where Do Hearts Grow?”
A second session with Novotny is set to take place today, May 19, for the children to further explore the process of “how a book becomes a book.” They will be introduced to brief aspects of printing, publishing, illustration and distribution.
Organizers said the FHUSD PTO is thrilled to have had the opportunity to provide this inaugural “Literacy Program” to the FHUSD fourth grade students amidst a challenging instructional year where special events have been limited. For more information about the PTO, its activities and programs, or how to get involved, visit: fhusdpto.org.