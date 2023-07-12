FHUSD seal.jpg

Fountain Hills Unified School District staff are already preparing for the first day of school on Thursday, August 3. Consolidation and scheduling changes will impact each grade level, every staff member and student, but FHUSD administration hopes to make the transition to new systems as seamless as possible.

The consolidation plan will turn the kindergarten wing in last year’s McDowell Mountain Elementary School into Little Falcons Preschool and convert last year’s middle school into the new McDowell Mountain Elementary School. Fountain Hills Middle school will return to the original campus shared with the high school.