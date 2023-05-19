Grab your popcorn, there’s a “can’t miss” show in town next Tuesday, May 23. McDowell Mountain Elementary School students in kindergarten through third grade will put on a talent show that’s open to the public from 2 to 3 p.m.

This will be the third talent show in school history, and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last school year, the music program returned to the multipurpose room to perform for a crowd, and now, the talent show is coming back.