Grab your popcorn, there’s a “can’t miss” show in town next Tuesday, May 23. McDowell Mountain Elementary School students in kindergarten through third grade will put on a talent show that’s open to the public from 2 to 3 p.m.
This will be the third talent show in school history, and the first since the COVID-19 pandemic. Last school year, the music program returned to the multipurpose room to perform for a crowd, and now, the talent show is coming back.
Auditions were held May 5 and May 8, and students needed to be “performance ready” and have a signed permission slip from their parents/legal guardians. Students were limited to one group and one individual audition, and each act will be limited to five minutes in the show.
In the past, McDowell students have done hula hoop routines, dance routines, gymnastics, cheer, vocal and instrumental acts, magic shows and more. Solo and group singing acts, and routines with recorded music had their song lyrics checked by parents and at auditions to ensure they are clean and appropriate for school.
The last day of school for Fountain Hills Unified School District students is Thursday, May 25, and the elementary school students are ending their year with a bang.