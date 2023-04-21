Traffic Watchers.JPG

Since early March, a group of Fountain Hills High School freshmen have found a unique way to pass the time. They set up chairs at the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills Boulevard and spend hours watching traffic.

Three boys, Anthony Alcorn, Emmerson Bratcher, and Connor Davies, started this tradition after they were released early from school on the Friday before spring break. Traffic watching may not sound like the most entertaining thing to do, but the freshmen have added one more to their ranks recently.