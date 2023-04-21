Since early March, a group of Fountain Hills High School freshmen have found a unique way to pass the time. They set up chairs at the intersection of Palisades and Fountain Hills Boulevard and spend hours watching traffic.
Three boys, Anthony Alcorn, Emmerson Bratcher, and Connor Davies, started this tradition after they were released early from school on the Friday before spring break. Traffic watching may not sound like the most entertaining thing to do, but the freshmen have added one more to their ranks recently.
Adam Oberg joined the group and spent his second day watching traffic on Tuesday, April 4. Freshmen did not have to go to school that day because other grades were taking state standardized tests, and that was also Davies and Bratcher’s fifth time sitting at the intersection.
The boys said they were initially looking for a spot to watch movies together, but they didn’t get much further than the intersection. They used their student discounts to buy chairs at Goodwill, and they bought a coffee table to use as a leg rest.
They boys wave to cars as they pass by and get the occasional wave or honk in return. They typically go out on a weekend, but because they had no school on Tuesday last week, they did their homework by the side of the road and spent the rest of the day enjoying the sun.
After upperclassmen finished their testing, they left for lunch break and many of them saw the traffic watchers for the first time. Their peers had puzzled looks on their faces, and some asked, “is this how you’re spending your day off?”
The boys push the walk buttons at the intersection for anyone that comes by them, and they clean up after themselves. The boys take their furniture to and from the intersection, and Davies installed wheels on his recliner because he got tired of carrying it home on his back.
The boys said their parents encouraged them to be safe and have fun. They also admitted that some of their parents don’t like their choice of furniture.
All four of the boys play sports for Fountain Hills High School, and three of the four freshmen have jobs. Between school and their different work and sport schedules, they don’t have too much free time together, but they view their time watching cars go by as relaxing and fun.