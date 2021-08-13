With school resuming this week, Maricopa County Sheriff deputies in Fountain Hills will be visible in school zones and surrounding areas conducting added enforcement, according to MCSO Capt. Larry Kratzer, commander for MCSO District 7 based in Fountain Hills.
“One of the biggest things we will be focusing on is speeding in school zones, as this poses the biggest danger to students and school staff,” Kratzer said. “Folks should expect to see deputies in the school zones and there will be strict enforcement on speeding and moving violations in these areas.”
One of the other violations deputies will be on the lookout for, due to the safety issues they present to students, is use of cell phones while driving, which is now a finable violation. They will also be enforcing school zone violations such as no passing other vehicles in a school zone and yielding for people in crosswalks.
“We are asking people to slow down, focus on driving, pay attention to their surroundings and just be patient, as things are always a little chaotic the first week or two of school as staff and parents try to figure everything out and get into a routine,” Kratzer said.
“We always try to share safety information with pedestrians and bicyclists – we get a handful of kids who walk and ride their bikes – to be aware of their surroundings and don’t assume a vehicle sees you. We encourage them to try and make eye contact with drivers and wait for them to come to a complete stop before proceeding in a crosswalk.
“We also discuss riding on the correct side of the road and using bike lanes when possible, staying out of the roadway as much as possible. Additionally, we encourage children to walk with a friend or in groups if at all possible.”