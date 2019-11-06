The McDowell Mountain Elementary School community banded together in the month of October to collect hundreds of jars of peanut butter for people in need.
MMES’s Falcon Leaders helped spread the word around school about the peanut butter drive and collected jars daily from classrooms.
On Oct. 30, workers from the Extended Hands Food Bank dropped by the school to collect all of the peanut butter that had been donated.
The Falcon Leaders lent a hand to the Extend Hands crew, helping them load and tally up the number of jars the school collected.
In total, McDowell Mountain collected 309 jars of peanut butter.