Four Peaks Rotary Club presented the October Teacher of the Month award to fourth grade teacher Mary McDonald of Fountain Hills Middle School at the club’s Sept. 26 meeting.
According the FHMS Principal, James Carrick, McDonald, “Is a true leader on our campus. She is always willing to help her peers, she participates on multiple committees designed to support students and ensures student engagement in the classroom.”
The fourth grade teacher received two grants this past summer to bring STEAM-based lessons to students and is working with the L. Alan Cruickshank River of Time Museum to allow her students to create exhibits.
Four Peaks Rotary Club awards a $250 check each month to a Fountain Hills School District teacher based on recommendations from each school principal.
