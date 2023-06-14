FHUSD seal.jpg

The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board celebrated several athletes for their accomplishments this past spring at the School Board meeting on Wednesday, June 7. Track and field coach Kevin Clancy praised his team for breaking over 400 personal records (PR), and by the end of the night, the Board set a new PR, too.

The Board ended its meeting after over five hours of deliberation. It was actually a six-hour meeting for the members, since they gathered for an executive session at 5 p.m. They were supposed to review the Superintendent’s Performance Incentive Goals in order to determine if Dr. Cain Jagodzinski deserved up to 5% of his salary as a bonus, but when it came time to vote on the matter in the regular business meeting, the Board tabled it for later.