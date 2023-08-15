Girl Scout

Last year’s top local girl scout cookie sellers were Elliana Hunter, left, and Talya Antes, right. Antes sold 1,700 boxes and Hunter was close behind with over 1,500 boxes sold. (Submitted photo by Erika Percic)

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Girl Scouts of Fountain Hills will put on a recruitment event for local families to learn how Girl Scouts can empower girls and help them create memories that last a lifetime. The event is open to girls in kindergarten to eighth grade, and it will be hosted out of the Sunset Kiwanis Building, 16957 E. Kiwanis Dr., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

“Girls build confidence, courage and character through Girl Scout functions like community service, outdoor activities and more,” according to a press release. “Girl scouts are well-known for their annual cookie sales, and they build entrepreneurial skills and learn how to be go-getters through those sales and other activities.”