On Saturday, Aug. 26, the Girl Scouts of Fountain Hills will put on a recruitment event for local families to learn how Girl Scouts can empower girls and help them create memories that last a lifetime. The event is open to girls in kindergarten to eighth grade, and it will be hosted out of the Sunset Kiwanis Building, 16957 E. Kiwanis Dr., from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.
“Girls build confidence, courage and character through Girl Scout functions like community service, outdoor activities and more,” according to a press release. “Girl scouts are well-known for their annual cookie sales, and they build entrepreneurial skills and learn how to be go-getters through those sales and other activities.”
According to Fountain Hills Girl Scouts Neighborhood Manager Erika Percic, six troops from Fountain Hills sold over 17,000 boxes of cookies in the last cookie season. The proceeds stay local and help fund summer camps and activities for girls, and the local troops also gave back to the community with donations to food drives, animal shelters and military cookie donations.
Percic is seeking to build up local troops and add more local girls and adult volunteers at the upcoming recruitment event. Troop leaders can be a parent, a recent college graduate or a retiree. Any adult over the age of 18 can be a troop volunteer if they also complete a background check and pass the council’s screening process.
Percic said volunteers’ unique skills and interests can end up inspiring girls and help turn them into innovators and world changers. Come to the recruitment event on Saturday, Aug. 26, for activities and to learn more about local Girl Scout opportunities.