The top three finalists of the local Lions International Peace Poster contest were decided last week. Reese Thurlow took first place, Mya Hinton took second place and Maiyuki Mohr took third place.
The contest’s theme was “we are all connected,” and the posters were judged on three criteria: originality, artistic merit and expression of the theme. The judging was done by Chris Demma and Fountain Hills Lion’s club members Don Wendel and Ross Jarrett.
The international contest is open to children ages 11 to 13 and allows them to share their unique images of peace with others. The monetary awards for the top three finalist are $100, $75 and $25. As the first place winner, Thurlow’s poster now goes on to the Lion’s district level of competition.