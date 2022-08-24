Reunions bring people back to their colleges and high schools, but there are typically fewer reasons for someone to go back to their old elementary school. Not so for Gillian Levin. She joined her sister and mother as an employee in Fountain Hills Unified School District this year, and she returned to her old school, McDowell Mountain Elementary School, as a kindergarten teacher.

Gillian Levin and Gianna Wilson both attended FHUSD schools from pre-k to high school graduation, and both sisters now work in the school system. Their mother, Sandra Levin, has continued to work as a teacher’s aid, special education aid, and substitute teacher for FHUSD since 2001.