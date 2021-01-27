With the 2020-21 school year being such a tumultuous and challenging year for everyone involved in the world of education, parents and community members are banding together to let Fountain Hills teachers and staff know just how appreciated they are.
Spearheaded by Eileen Danko of Sitchers of Hope, parents are writing encouraging letters to not only teachers in FHUSD, but front office staff, transportation staff and district office staff.
“We just received some feedback on how we can help the schools,” Danko said. “As many of you know, the kids are not doing well with school being online and teachers and staff are also struggling. Some are very worried about being exposed, plus they have heard so much negativity with everything going on.”
Thanks to help by groups like the Rotary Club, WinGS and Mothers in Prayer, every staff member will be getting at least one note of encouragement, but they can always use more.
Notes can be written by anyone and can be dropped off at the front office of local schools to be delivered to staff.