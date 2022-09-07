NHRP.JPG

On Tuesday, Aug. 30, Fountain Hills High School senior Analiz Lara-Lopez received national academic honors from the College Board’s National Hispanic Recognition Program.

Lara-Lopez is one of 62,000 high school students from around the country to be recognized by the College Board for excelling in her PSAT scores, AP Exams and classroom work. At Fountain Hills, Lara-Lopez is not only a great student, but she’s also very involved.