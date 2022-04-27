The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board will meet tonight, Wednesday, April 27, for a work study session starting at 5 p.m. This is the first regularly scheduled meeting since the Board approved Dr. Cain Jagodzinski as the new Superintendent for 2022-23.
There are no agenda items regarding the superintendent position. Following reports from Interim Superintendent Dr. Patrick Sweeney and reports from Board members, there will be an open call to the public.
The first discussion item of the night is an update on the Fountain Hills Education Association from FHEA President TJ Buckley. Later in the meeting, the Board will discuss an overview of FHUSD’s professional development committee.
The Board will hold second readings of a pair of policy revisions and then end the meeting with a discussion on the potential sale of property and attempt to clarify issues regarding the sale.
The next Board meeting will be a business meeting on Tuesday, May 10. It is on Tuesday to avoid conflict with Senior Recognition Night on Wednesday, May 11. The next Board meeting will be another business meeting on Wednesday, June 1.
All Board meetings are held in the FHUSD Learning Center and livestreamed on YouTube.