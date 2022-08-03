Weeldreyer.JPG

Dr. Kimberly Weeldreyer, Fountain Hills Middle School’s new principal, is a local girl. She’s spent most of her life in Arizona and over 20 years in special education. She also has experience as a professional development coach, and she’s a national champion winning college track coach.

Weeldreyer grew up in Arizona and spent her freshman year of college at UC Irvine. She ran track and was coached by Olympian Steve Scott, but she came back home and finished her undergraduate degree at Grand Canyon University (GCU). Later, she went back to school to earn a master's degree in special education and a doctorate in educational leadership and teacher innovation from Arizona State University.