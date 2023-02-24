Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA) saw its best year in its 65-year history in Arizona during the 2021-22 school year.
Thanks to the support of educators, donors, volunteers and community members, JA served over 108,000 primarily low-income students in Arizona, 660 of which were youth in the foster care system.
“[Our] innovative programs are reaching the students who need them most, and with the launch of content in Spanish and adapted for the deaf community, JA is leveling the playing field,” reads a press release from JA. “Now, thanks to these major strides, JA is being viewed as a key strategic partner in the field of education and career readiness.”
According to Fountain Hills resident Dwight Johnson, longtime supporter of JA, it’s no secret that their programs are effective.
“Through longitudinal studies, we know that JA alumni demonstrate, on average, 34% higher critical thinking skills, earn 20% more throughout their careers and are 143% more likely to start a business, as compared to non-Junior Achievement students,” Johnson said in the release. “JA alumni are also 6% more likely to graduate high school, 30% more likely to graduate college, and 67% more likely to earn an advanced degree than the general population.”
All of this is made possible by JA's many partners in the community, and JA counts Fountain Hills among them. For 17 years the JA/Fountain Hills partnership has impacted thousands of students and provided them with tools for success. During the 2021-22 school year, JA brought in-person programs back to Fountain Hills schools. In May of 2022, they served 417 students across 18 classes, fourth through eighth grade, at Fountain Hills Middle school. Val Reichler led the effort in providing these students with financial literacy, career readiness and entrepreneurship education.
Similarly, JA reached 312 students at McDowell Mountain Elementary School, kindergarten through third grade, made possible by the many dedicated Fountain Hills educators at the school. JA leadership said they are excited to partner with these schools again during the 2022-23 spring semester.
“We are proud to serve the students of Fountain Hills and will continue to do so,” said Katherine Kemmeries Cecala, JA president. “But it takes community support – we need over 4,000 volunteer mentors to run our programs each year.”
Interested volunteers can visit the JA website to sign up to teach programs at local schools.
“It also takes donor support,” Cecala added. “The Arizona Charitable Tax Credit Program allows individuals to donate up to $400 and couples up to $800, and to get it back as a dollar-for-dollar credit on their taxes. It’s a win for the donor and a win for JA students.”
For more information or to learn more about volunteering/donating to Junior Achievement, visit jaaz.org.