Over the past 16 years, Junior Achievement of Arizona (JA) has partnered its curriculum with local volunteers to teach financial literacy to local students.
According to JA President Katherine Cecala, the program is more important than ever.
“Our future depends on how prepared today's kids are to navigate the realities they will face as adults,” Cecala said. “They will need to be able to answer these kinds of questions: how can they pay their bills, should they have an emergency fund, do they have the skills to find and keep stable employment?”
As a result of the pandemic, JA added a virtual element to all of its programming. No matter where or how students are learning today, Cecala said JA is reaching students through a combination of in-person, digital and hybrid (virtual/in-classroom) programs. Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, JA reached nearly 70,000 students last year, serving traditional schools as well as student groups in nontraditional learnings environments like foster care homes, juvenile detention centers and other non-profit organizations.
“In responses to the pandemic, Junior Achievement innovated and now has the ability to deliver programming virtually when it makes the most sense to do so,” Cecala said. “We know that providing hybrid learning will be vital to JA’s student impact moving forward because we need to adapt to the ways our students are receiving education, no matter where or how they are learning.”
Since the pandemic hit, JA has created virtual programming targeting students at every grade level, giving them an alternative way to learn about various industries and careers, explore business roles and work through the process of becoming an entrepreneur. Cecala said JA will continue to strengthen the digital programming based on feedback from teachers, parents and school administrators.
“Our programming is proven to work and creates impactful outcomes on kids’ futures, especially within diverse communities,” Cecala said. “For most of our students, JA education is their first exposure to envisioning what they could become in the future. It is likely their first exposure to understanding how money works, and even more importantly, how to make money work for them. Our programs and volunteers inspire our students and give them the confidence that they can become successful in life.
“We are preparing students in kindergarten through high school to succeed in work and life by giving them the skills to manage their money, thrive in their future careers and to think innovatively. During the last 16 years, 12,000 Fountain Hills students have participated in our programming. Last year, Fountain Hills Middle School participated virtually thanks to the coordination of Val Reicher. Hats off to Dwight Johnson, Karisa Lara, Kim Guerrette, Theresa Conti and Richard Barnard for teaching these programs. We plan to serve more students this spring in the Fountain Hills schools again, either virtual or in person.”
For those looking to support JA locally, Cecala said there are a few ways to get involved. For starters, anyone can support JA through their AZ Charitable Tax Credit (up to $400/individual and $800/married filing jointly). To make a tax credit donation, visit jaaz.org/supportfh or jaaz.org/donate.
Another route to support JA is to become a volunteer for its curriculum.
“We have many online and in-person volunteer opportunities for schools throughout the state and Fountain Hills to teach JA’s financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship education,” Cecala said. “It’s fun, rewarding and you’ll directly impact the futures of a classroom of students.”
To learn more or sign up online, visit jaaz.org/volunteer.
For more details about Junior Achievement’s programs, volunteer opportunities, upcoming events and the like, visit jaaz.org. Questions may also be directed to info@jaaz.org.