Fountain Hills Unified School District’s partnership with Junior Achievement continues, with local volunteers teaming up with educators to host lessons on everything from how to succeed in life to managing the complexities of adulthood (money, career, decision-making).
According to Junior Achievement of Arizona President, Katherine Cecala, there has never been a greater need than now to prepare youth to succeed in the years ahead.
“Career-ready, financially savvy students become adults who will create and run a vibrant Fountain Hills community,” Cecala said. “We are of the belief that everyone should have a vested interest in helping students gain competency in these areas. It will mean a better future for us all.”
Cecala said the most basic goal of Junior Achievement (JA) is to prepare students to succeed in work and live.
“For the last 14 years, Junior Achievement has impacted the lives of over 10,000 students in Fountain Hills,” she added. “Just last year, JA served over 1,000 youth at Fountain Hills High School, Fountain Hills Middle School and McDowell Mountain Elementary School. The organization partners with more than 40 mentors from the Fountain Hills community to provide this critical education in the classroom and improve our community’s future.”
Cecala explained that children as young as five can begin to grasp fundamental concepts that can lead to financially sound decisions in the future. More about JA’s programs can be found at jaaz.org/programs.
“JA’s age-appropriate programs are hand-on experiential learning designed to enable students to connect what they learn in the classroom to the real world,” Cecala said. “These important lessons often become second nature, and tasks like creating and balancing a budget no longer seem so daunting. As students apply these skills in their futures, they won’t make crippling financial and careers decisions for their family or shy away from reaching their own potential.”
In the end, Cecala said she hopes students leave JA empowered to own their economic future, earn money and save it wisely, start or grow businesses through entrepreneurial thinking and be a positive force in the community.
Cecala shared a recent example of the results earned through participation in JA courses.
“A recent student from Fountain Hills Middle School shared with us, ‘JA has helped me not just in school, but in life. I didn’t just learn how to manage my money, but I learned how the world works. It has fueled me for my future. For example, the other day, I was faced with a very tough money decision. I thought back to my JA experiences and knew exactly what to do. I’m sure it will impact my future and the kids to come.”
Cecala said JA is proud of its longstanding partnership in Fountain Hills, ranging from schools and educators to volunteers and donors.
“We love seeing how connected the community truly is,” she continued. “We are thankful for the dedication shown by so many and look forward to impacting many more students in the years to come.”
For those interested, there are several ways to get involved with Junior Achievement. Support is accepted through an AZ charitable tax credit, for instance, at jaaz.org/supportfh.
Volunteers are also sought to work with students in the classroom.
“It takes more than 40 volunteer mentors each year to deliver JA’s financial literacy, work readiness and entrepreneurship education in Fountain Hills,” Cecala explained. “As members of our community, we are uniquely suited to take on the task of helping teach our students how to manage their money. It’s fun, rewarding and you’ll directly impact the futures of a classroom of students.”
Potential volunteers can sign up at jaaz.org/volunteer. Those wishing to spread the word about JA and assist in the search for additional local volunteers can share and connect through Facebook at facebook.com/JAArizona.