The Fountain Hills Branch Library is teaming up with the L. Alan Cruikshank River of Time Museum and staff members from The Fountain Hills Times for “News Sleuths,” a two-day youth workshop dedicated to journalism.
This event is for local youngsters and is part of the ongoing 30/50 Celebration. Join local journalists in writing newspaper articles about the town’s 50th birthday.
Participants will be asked to ponder their fondest memory of Fountain Park and, with the help of local writers and photographers, put their thoughts into words and pictures.
Those who wish may enter their articles/photos for a chance to appear in an upcoming issue of The Times.
This program is funded by the Fountain Hills Friends of the Library and is open to children ages 8 to 11 years old. It will be held Wednesday and Thursday, March 11-12, from 1 to 2 p.m. each day in the Fountain Hills Branch Library conference room, 12901 N. La Montana Dr. For questions, call 602-652-3000.