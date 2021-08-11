The 2021-22 academic year is officially up and running and, with it, Jelaine Goldapper has taken over as the Fountain Hills Unified School District PTO president.
Taking over the role from Shawn Uphoff, who served as PTO president for a number of years, Goldapper said she is excited to get the ball rolling on a new school year full of activities, fundraising and more.
Goldapper is no stranger to chipping in at local schools, as she began volunteering at McDowell Mountain Elementary School (MMES) in the kindergarten area in 2019 and also became a MMES site council parent representative.
“As all four of my boys were now in school, I was finding that I had the time and ability to give back to the schools in our community,” Goldapper said. “From there, I decided that I wanted to become more involved in the PTO.”
As a designer and self-proclaimed enthusiastic hobby event planner, Goldapper said she thought her interest and skills would come in handy for coordinating the PTO’s spring projects, the biggest being the 2020 Gala.
“It was a special event that brought both the FHUSD school community and the entire Fountain Hills community together,” Goldapper added.
For those unfamiliar, the FHUSD PTO is a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization committed to raising funds in order to provide educational and enrichment programs for pre-K through 12th grade students in close coordination with teachers and administration, dedicated parents and community sponsors and volunteers, according to Goldapper.
The role of PTO president is a two-year term and, working with Uphoff and the entire PTO for the past couple of years, Goldapper said she became committed to moving the group forward in the hopes that she could impact local schools with continuing success.
“In the process of planning two fundraising galas, in addition to the other fundraising activities, I was able to meet numerous school and community members and foster valuable relationships,” she continued.
Looking ahead, Goldapper said she believes the FHUSD community is ready to resume in-person events. The APEX Fun Run, Scholastic Book Fair and Holiday Pop-Up Shop, as well as the spring Gala, have returned to the calendar for the new school year.
“We are super optimistic that the year and the events that we have planned will be fabulous for energizing our community and spiriting some grand fundraising efforts,” Goldapper said. “My long-term goal as PTO president would be to inspire our community to continue the awesome collaborative relationships that we have already developed.
“Fountain Hills is beautiful, charming and so graciously generous. We’ve accomplished some wonderful things together. I want to maintain that connectivity.”
By participating in the PTO, Goldapper said she was immersed in FHUSD and witnessed firsthand the impact that positive growth and change can have on a school district.
“Naturally, our successful school district directly enhances the strength, viability and attractiveness of our community,” Goldapper said. “I truly believe there is no better place in Arizona to raise a family. My family and I are grateful and blessed to live in this warm, welcoming and philanthropic small town.”
The PTO is always on the lookout for new members and volunteers from all over the community. One need not be a parent to take part, or even a PTO member to lend a hand in various activities and initiatives.
“Anyone can volunteer any amount of time they feel comfortable with,” Goldapper said.
The PTO announces and organizes its events through fhusdpto.org, as well as through the newspaper, flyers, announcements sent to local parents and beyond.
“We invite anyone to get involved,” Goldapper said. “The FHUSD PTO is a very welcoming, approachable and inclusive group that relies heavily upon volunteers. Without them, our mission and initiatives could not be achieved.”
Anyone with questions can reach out to Goldapper directly at 248-514-6314 or info@fhusdpto.org.
With students returning to class this past Tuesday, Aug. 10, Goldapper said she and the rest of the PTO is ready for a successful year.
“Welcome back, Fountain Hills. We have missed you,” she said. “2021/22 is going to be a fantastic year. We look forward to seeing you soon.”