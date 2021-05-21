The Fountain Hills Community Services Department is offering a recreational trip specific for local high school students.
These trips are for teens between the ages of 13-17.
Join in for an off-road Jeep experience. This teen-only trip is designed to get teens outside to learn what the desert has to offer and see some creepy critters right in their own backyard. This is a one-time event on Thursday, June 10, from 5 to 9:30 p.m.
Organizers say the Arizona desert is a unique experience that is exciting, adventurous and outside-the-box. An experienced adventure guide will navigate through the vigorous desert terrain and participants will arrive in time to witness a sunset vista.
Sit back and relax in a trail-ready Jeep Wrangler and experience the Arizona sunset as never before.
“Have a camera ready to capture the magnificent colors as the sun sets behind the distant mountains in the Sonoran Desert,” reads the press release. “Hop back in the Jeep and let the hunt begin. A guide will lead deeper and deeper into the desert to see what mysterious creatures come out at night. Each party will be supplied with both a high-powered flashlight and black light so as not to miss any famous nocturnal friends. The famous Arizona scorpions glow like the moon under the black light, so be ready because these little critters are quick.”
After the hunt has finished, everyone gets back up into the Jeep and is brought back to the starting location. Organizers say this tour is perfect for the summer months.
Registration is required by going online to fh.az.gov/recreation. There is a fee of $85. Register for Course #5853.