A lot has changed since Fountain Hills Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski said the District would take additional time to consider consolidating school buildings, as reported by The Times on Sept. 14. Jagodzinski continued to brainstorm potential solutions with staff and parents and, since that time, a bond and capital override failed to pass this November.

The Board will vote on a slightly different consolidation plan tonight, Wednesday, Dec. 14. Since the school district’s funding is directly tied to student population, Jagodzinski has looked at ways to raise enrollment in the wake of the bond and override failure. He said that enrollment is up 15 students from last December, but his goal is to raise enrollment by 600 students to approximately 1,800.