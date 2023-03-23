State of FHUSD.JPG

Last Thursday, March 16, the Fountain Hills Chamber of Commerce met for a Connection Breakfast at the Fountain Hills Unified School District (FHUSD) Learning Center. FHUSD Superintendent Dr. Cain Jagodzinski spoke about his personal leadership philosophy and updated those in attendance on current school initiatives.

Jagodzinski is only in his first year as Superintendent, but he’s been in Fountain Hills for nearly 20 years. His three kids attend Fountain Hills schools, and his two oldest kids are multi-sport athletes at the high school.