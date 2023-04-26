The travel bug can bite you at any time, and it’s hard to swat away. Travel can be expensive and difficult to plan, but the Council on Independent Education Exchange (CIEE) offers an easy way for people to get a taste of another country.

Janae LeDoux is a local coordinator for CIEE, and she is trying to place exchange students with Fountain Hills families. Students are high school ages, from 15-18, and they will be in the country from this August until May for the 2023-24 school year.