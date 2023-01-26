Campus will be buzzing with school spirit next week as Fountain Hills High School celebrates Hoopcoming. Student Government (STUGO) has planned several events and themes for each day leading up to the “Red Carpet” dance on Saturday, Feb. 4.

Like Homecoming week during the fall, Hoopcoming brings together the whole student body around the winter sports teams, especially basketball. Both boys and girls basketball teams play their final home game of the season on Thursday, Feb. 2, and they only have two more regular season games after the Hoopcoming dance.