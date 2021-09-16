Fountain Hills High School is gearing up for homecoming week. The Student Government and homecoming committee can’t do every usual tradition this year, but it is a far cry better than last year when the only event of the school year was prom.
Spirit week begins next Monday, Sept. 20, and ends on Saturday, Sept. 25, with the homecoming dance. Each day in between will have a theme. The themes are ‘70s Day, Flannel Day, Twin Day, Class Colors Day and Falcon Pride Day.
The dance also has a theme, “Disco Fever.” It will be held at the high school gym on Saturday night. Royalty will be announced Friday, Sept. 24, at the football game against region opponent American Leadership Academy – Gilbert North.
The upperclassmen on the homecoming committee were freshmen and sophomores when the school last had a homecoming week. Grace Clark, a senior and the student body president, hopes her classmates will make up for lost time this year.
“I just want people to have fun and participate,” Clark said. “I feel like it will be really fun to show some spirit.”
Clark couldn’t remember if it was a homecoming or “hoopcoming” tradition, but she said she will miss having a bonfire and drive-in movie on the football field. The students will also not have a parade or powderpuff football this year, but they are back on track to enjoy events and traditions again.