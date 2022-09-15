Fountain Hills High School is celebrating Homecoming next week. The Falcon football team will host a region opponent, the Tempe Buffaloes, on Friday, Sept. 23, and the Falcon students will volunteer Saturday morning on Make a Difference Day. The students will also dress in themes all week and have a Homecoming dance Saturday night, on Sept. 24.
The themes for Homecoming week are “Tourist Hats” on Monday, Sept. 19, where students are encouraged to wear a funky hat. The students will represent their favorite sports teams with “Jersey Day” on Tuesday, Sept. 20, and soak up the sun with “Surfer Day” on Wednesday, Sept. 21.