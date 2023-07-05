The children at the H’man ‘shawa Early Childhood Development Center are learning valuable life lessons that will benefit them for years to come. Through the school garden, they learn healthy eating habits, engage in community activities, learn to take responsibility and more.

Nearly three years in the making, the garden has become a favorite place on campus for many students, teachers and community members. Teachers take their classes outside to water and harvest crops, then they prepare a healthy snack for the rest of the day.