Jasun Zakro wants to create a BBQ team at Fountain Hills High School. Zakro is the culinary teacher, but students don’t need to take his class to join the club. Teams will have a chance to compete at the very first Arizona high school state championship BBQ competition, held in Fountain Hills on April 30, 2022.
The competition is run by the National High School BBQ Association, and winners of the national competition will earn scholarship opportunities. If Zakro does not reach the minimum number of three students for a BBQ team by December, he will have to forfeit Fountain Hills’ right to host the statewide competition.
Students can earn service hours, certifications, and life skills through the BBQ team. Zakro is offering a new experience for high school students in the area, and they need to take advantage. Zakro can enter multiple teams into the competition, giving students a great BBQ experience in their own backyard.