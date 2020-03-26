The Golden Eagle Education Foundation (GEEF) has announced changes to its scholarship for Fountain Hills High School seniors in light of COVID-19 concerns. In short, GEEF is moving forward with the scholarship program, though details are not yet settled concerning how, when or where awarded scholarships will be announced. GEEF will update all scholarship donors with details when received.
In light of school closures, GEEF has made minor changes to make it possible for students to apply for scholarships. They are as follows.
*Extended the scholarship application due date from Monday, March 23, at noon to Wednesday, April 1, at noon.
*Changed the application drop-off location from the counseling office on the high school campus to a location at the Fountain Hills Unified School District Administration Building where applications can be securely deposited without face to face contact.
*Instructed students to include any recommendation forms they have been able to obtain. Students were originally to be in school following spring break, which would have allowed them to gather pending recommendation forms from teachers and staff at the high school. With schools being closed, students are not presently able to obtain pending recommendation forms.
*Accommodated the expected absence of some recommendation forms by coordinating to have a high school administrator/staff member, who knows the students, attend (in person or via phone, depending on health advisories at the time) the scholarship selection meeting for the purpose of providing input and feedback regarding student applicants which would normally be obtained from recommendation forms.
Additional updates on the GEEF scholarship program will be made available as provided. For questions, the GEEF scholarship coordinator may be reached at 480-664-2727.