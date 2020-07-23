The Fountain Hills Athletic Booster Club (FHABC) has announced the design and construction of the Falcons Nest, a student-inspired facility for leisure and athletic development at the high school.
“This is by far the most exciting project I’ve worked on,” said Erin O’Brien, president of the FHABC. “It is amazing how quickly we obtained the funding. In addition, so many generous parents and community residents are providing much of the labor at no charge.”
A large room on the first floor of the high school gymnasium is in process of being converted from a storage area to the Falcons Nest.
Part of the area is called the “coaches corner,” with tables with seating to accommodate 33 players. This area will be used to watch film and as a preparation place for many of the high school sports teams including football, soccer, volleyball, basketball, baseball, softball, track, etc.
“I am thrilled for the development of this area and so appreciative of what the Booster Club is doing,” said Football Head Coach Jason Henslin. “I will use it often to coach my entire football team. It will be wonderful to get out of the locker room and into this beautiful area designed specifically for preparation and motivational speeches from the coaches.”
There will be a 15-foot projection screen to go over game film or to scout opponents. On the sides will be four high-definition OLED TVs.
The second area of the room will be called the “Achievement Lounge” for the athletes and other students.
“School is out at 2:20 p.m. and the sports programs don’t begin until 3:20 p.m.,” said FHUSD Athletic Director Willie Dudley. “This room will allow our student athletes a place to do homework, play video games or merely socialize with other students before practices officially begin. I couldn’t be more pleased that our students will have a place to go after school.”
The Achievement Lounge will consist of new sofas, tables, chairs, a couple of foosball tables, and X-Box game consoles. In addition, there will be a wall committed to charging personal electronic devices, a Gatorade machine, other vending machines with healthy snacks and drinks, and large-screen OLED TVs for the students to watch TV or play video games.
“The Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation is pleased to provide $25,000 to financially support this effort,” said Foundation President Dwight Johnson. “This is the most exciting project I’ve had the privilege of working with the Boosters on since the Falcons Bus was launched five-and-a-half years ago. I can’t wait to see it completed and start benefiting so many student athletes and coaches.”
According to FHABC Past President Greg Cardello, the project is moving along quickly.
“The goal is to have this room finished before the first home football game,” Cardello said. We couldn’t be more pleased with the generosity of so many parents who also own businesses and are giving their time and talent to make this happen.”