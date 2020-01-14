The Fountain Hills Coalition is kicking off its eighth annual High School Essay Contest for all local high school students, running until Jan. 31. Entry forms and contest rules are available in all Fountain Hills High School English classrooms, the Fountain Hills High School front office and the Fountain Hills Library.
The deadline to drop off or mail entries is Jan. 31. Prizes for this year’s essay contest include $1,000 for first place, $300 for second place and $100 for third.
Interested students are encouraged to write an essay of 750 words or less on one of the following prompts:
1. Moments of our lives are constantly being recorded with our phones and shared on social media. Do you ever feel that you’ve lost the freedom to try new things because you were afraid someone was recording you? What could this lack of freedom cost this generation?
2. If you were independently wealthy and had no need for employment, what would you do to improve the quality of life for others?
3. For many young people today, they have two identifies. One identity is their true self, the other identity is the one that is shared on social media. Have you ever feared losing your real identify/self to the life you’ve created online?
4. Why do you think vaping has become an epidemic among teens and tweens and what do you think is the most effective way to help those who are addicted to vaping? What about the best ways to prevent future users of vape products?
Award funding was donated by title sponsor, Verne C. Johnson Family Foundation, and multiple individuals, businesses and community organizations.