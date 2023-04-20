The Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board has expressed interest in recent weeks to put item(s) up for voter approval later this year. The Board is considering a bond and selling, leasing or exchanging school assets. The Board will vote in June to decide if anything will be on the ballot this November.

There are concerns, however, over misinformation and false information leading up to the next school election, as evidenced by Joe Grieco’s public comment to the Board last Wednesday, April 12. He called attention to one blog in particular, “Fountain Hills Alternative,” saying it is filled with inaccuracies pertaining to the local school district and town.