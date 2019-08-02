The beginning of a new school year offers a fresh start to students and educators. Golden Eagle Education Foundation (GEEF) has a fresh start of its own to share with the Fountain Hills community. Following the redesign of its logo in March 2019, GEEF has now launched a redesigned website.
“Our renewed site provides a modern appearance, simplified menu and refreshed content,” said GEEF Board President Nadya Jenkins. “Site visitors wanting to support GEEF are now able to make tax-deductible donations online through our Donor Box account. Or click on the AmazonSmile logo on our menu to choose GEEF as your designated charity and have 0.5 percent of the purchase price of eligible products donated to GEEF by the AmazonSmile Foundation.”
GEEF is also kicking off a new year of its signature programs with a focus on appreciation, giving, scholarships and mentoring.
Annually, through appreciation program awards, GEEF recognizes teachers and staff who make superior contributions and positive differences in the lives of their students.
By means of the giving program, GEEF donates to teachers and classrooms to fund creative and innovative materials and projects.
Scholarships, sponsored by local philanthropic individuals, civic organizations and businesses, are presented to graduating seniors each spring. The setup and administration of those scholarships is a yearround effort for GEEF.
Mentoring, a longstanding and award-winning (Arizona School Boards Association 2007 Golden Bell Award) GEEF program, pairs approved and trained volunteer adults as mentors to students in grades K-12.
According to Jenkins, the education enrichment Golden Eagle Education Foundation provides impacts hundreds of students annually and has made a difference for thousands of students since the organization’s inception in 1992. To visit the updated website at, go to fhgeef.org.
“We hope you are inspired to contribute either your time by joining us as a member or mentor, or by making a monetary donation,” Jenkins added.